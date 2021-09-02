Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has indicated that it is a bit naïve to doubt whether Cristiano Ronaldo can still produce the good for the Red Devils, even at the age of 36.

Immediately after sealing his return to Manchester United, the 36-year-old made history earlier this week when he scored two late goals for Portugal against Ireland to win his country the game and become the top goalscorer in international football.

With Ronaldo suspended for Portugal against Azerbaijan next week, he is expected to return for training with the Red Devils earlier than expected.

There are question marks over whether the veteran can cut in the Premier League at a late stage of his career, but Ferdinand pointed towards his record and indicated that it is foolish to doubt his ability and hunger.

The former defender admitted he cannot wait to see his former Manchester United team-mate wear that red shirt again this season.

Ferdinand said in a video on Twitter: “Cristiano!

“110th and 111th goals last night in a match-winning performance. The record for goalscoring at the international level for men.

“What hasn’t this guy done? Crazy numbers.

“And people are still doubting him? Can he produce his form in a red shirt for Man United at this age?

“Top goalscorer in Serie A last season. Can’t want to see him in that red shirt.

“See you soon.”

Ronaldo is in line to make his second Manchester United debut when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on 11th September.