Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is heading back to London after a period in isolation in Basel, Switzerland.

The Switzerland international tested positive for the virus while on international duty and has had to isolate while he recovers from it.

He was not involved in Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend as a result.

Now though Xhaka has been able to complete his isolation period and is, according to Swiss daily Blick, returning to London.

Xhaka decided not to be vaccinated against the virus, a decision which became a talking point, but he has now recovered and will report back to Arsenal.

The Gunners are sure to assess Xhaka’s physical shape and look at how quickly he can return to action for the side.

The midfielder will have all week to prepare for Arsenal’s next game, with the Gunners not involved in European competition this season.

Arsenal are next in action at home against Burnley on Saturday, before they then host AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup in midweek.