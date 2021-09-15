Real Betis will not be able to wear their home shirt against Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Spanish side are the home team in the Europa League clash and had been expected to wear their famous green and white shirts.

However, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis will not be wearing their home shirt against Celtic.

There is claimed to be a problem with the shirt that goes against UEFA regulations and as such, Betis will wear their new away shirt.

Betis have not worn their new blue away shirt this season yet, having played in their gold third shirt against Granada in La Liga on Monday.

Celtic will also not wear their famous green and white shirt for the game.

The Bhoys will sport their third shirt, a white affair, when they take on Betis in the Europa League group clash.

As such, neither side will wear the colours which they are famous for, as they battle for three points to start their Europa League push in style.