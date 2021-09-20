Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson has lauded Whites starlets Joe Gelhardt and Amari Miller following their goalscoring displays against Liverpool Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

Jackson’s side were able to maintain their 100 per cent record in away games in Premier League 2 Division One on Sunday when they beat Liverpool 4-0.

Highly rated youngsters Gelhardt, who scored a brace, and winger Miller both got their names on the scoresheet, while senior star Pascal Struijk scored the remaining goal.

The Leeds Under-23s boss is impressed with the performances of his charges on the pitch and picked out both Gelhardt and Miller for special praise, with both players coming into a rich vein of form in front of goal.

Jackson stressed the importance of sharing the responsibility of scoring goals across the team and waxed lyrical about Gelhardt, who he feels is flourishing into a top player that can create and score goals.

“It’s instinctive play from Joffy [Gelhardt]”, Jackson told LUTV.

“He’s seen something and executed it, we are pleased for him, he’s a player who can create goals like that and score goals like that.

“It was nice to see Amari get on the scoresheet against Tranmere in midweek and he’s backed that up today, he could have had another as well but he was ruled offside.

“We’ve got to spread the goals around the team, it was a really pleasing performance today and one we will build on.”

Both Miller and Gelhardt will be determined to keep up their good form and possibly catch the eye of first team boss Marcelo Bielsa as the season progresses.