Darren Bent believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will see off the challenge of Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running since he returned to Manchester United towards the end of the transfer window and has scored four times in three appearances for the club.

He has netted three times in his first two Premier League games and Bent stressed that he sees no other forward beating the veteran to the Golden Boot in the ongoing campaign.

The former striker believes Chelsea’s Lukaku and Liverpool’s Salah will be in the conversation but stressed that Ronaldo will eventually nab the accolade at the end of the season.

He stressed that with the number of chances Ronaldo manufactures and the hunger he has for goals, the Portuguese will be the one to end up as the top goalscorer in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “Ronaldo [is winning this season’s Premier League Golden Boot].

“Lukaku will be close and you always have to count Salah in as well, but Ronaldo is deadly.

“Not only he has got four goals in his first three games, but how many big chances [he is getting] and it looks like he will be taking penalties as well.

“He could have easily had a hat-trick against West Ham at the weekend and should have had a penalty as well.

“When you are that sharp and hungry to score goals like Ronaldo is, and his movement is so good, I can only see Ronaldo winning the Golden Boot.”

Ronaldo was the highest goalscorer in Serie A last season, scoring 29 times for Juventus in 33 appearances.