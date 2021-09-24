Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Ianis Hagi for his work ethic behind the scenes, with an obsession to get better as a player.

The 22-year-old winger made a real difference when he came on against Livingston and helped Rangers to get a 2-0 win in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Hagi has struggled with injuries and a period of illness due to contracting Covid this season but Gerrard indicated that Rangers never lost faith in the winger and his talent.

He insisted that Rangers have always been sure about his potential and admits that the player is obsessed about getting better with his work ethic.

The Rangers boss revealed that Hagi is a delight in training and he enjoys being part of the brilliant squad.

The 22-year-old winger said in a press conference: “We knew the talent and potential in Ianis, this is a player who is obsessed to get better in the gym and in his nutrition.

“He is someone who stays behind every training session to improve – a pleasure to have around.

“He also has a brilliant support group around him.”

Hagi will hope to get more games and cement his place in the Rangers team starting with the trip to Dundee on Saturday.