Steve McManaman has admitted that he would love to see Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham join Liverpool next summer.

Dortmund beat off competition from Manchester United to sign Bellingham in 2020 and the teenage midfielder has been a revelation at the Westfalenstadion.

The teenager has already broken into the England senior set-up and at 18, he is considered by many to be one of the best young talents in world football.

Manchester United are still interested in the player after losing out on him last year and there is now talk of Liverpool identifying him as their top target for next summer.

McManaman conceded that he would love to see Bellingham at Liverpool as he would be a massive player for the club for a long time to come.

However, he stressed that all the top Premier League clubs would be keen to sign him if he becomes available in the market.

The former Red said on HorsingRacing.net: “Would I like him for Liverpool? Of course, I would.

“A move for a high-quality young player such as Jude, where you can keep them for a long-time would make perfect sense for any club wouldn’t it?

“Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United would all take him because as their current midfielders get older, Jude would be the perfect solution for them.”

Dortmund are clear about not wanting to sell Bellingham next season and he has a contract until 2025 with the club.