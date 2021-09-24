Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it is not a certainty that Lionel Messi will be fit for his side’s Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Messi is recovering from a bone bruise, which he suffered earlier this week and has been recuperating from his injury.

He has already been ruled out of PSG’s league clash against Montpellier on Saturday with many hoping that he will be fit for the Champions League game on Tuesday.

PSG will host Manchester City in a marquee clash at the Parc des Princes next week but for the moment it is uncertain that the Argentine will be fit for the game.

Pochettino conceded that PSG are being careful with the superstar’s fitness and admitted that he still does not know whether Messi will be in the squad to take on Pep Guardiola’s side.

“With Messi, we have to be cautious”, the PSG manager said in a press conference.

“And we will see if he can play on Tuesday.”

PSG signed Messi on a free transfer in the summer and are banking on him to take them to the Holy Grail of winning the Champions League this season.

The Argentine has looked off-colour this season and is yet to score for his new side.