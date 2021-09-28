Fixture: Oldham Athletic vs Leeds United Under-21s

Competition: EFL Trophy

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their Under-21s team and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Trophy group stage clash away at League Two outfit Oldham Athletic.

Mark Jackson’s men are in Northern Group B in the competition and have played one game so far, going down to a 4-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

They now face Oldham, whose opening group game ended in a 1-0 win over Salford City.

The game has to have a winner on the night and if the 90 minutes end in a draw then a penalty shootout will be held to award one side an extra point.

For this evening’s game, Jackson names the first team’s second choice goalkeeper in Kristoffer Klaesson between the sticks, while summer arrival Leo Hjelde also starts.

Further up the pitch Leeds have Lewis Bate and Charlie Allen to keep things ticking over in midfield, while Crysencio Summerville and Sean McGurk are also handed outings. Max Dean plays.

If Jackson needs to shake things up at Boundary Park at some point then he can look to his bench, where options available include Cody Drameh and Stuart McKinstry.

Leeds United Under-21s Team vs Oldham Athletic

Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Moore, Hjelde, Miller, Bate, Allen, McGurk, Summerville, McCarron, Dean

Substitutes: Van den Heuvel, Drameh, McKinstry, Kenneh, Hughes