Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win the big trophies that Manchester United should be winning given the investment into their squad.

Solskjaer has again come under pressure following Manchester United’s home defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.

Jordan has been a consistent critic of Solskjaer over the last few years and has been insistent that he is not the man to take Manchester United to the top despite stabilising the club over the last couple of years.

He stressed that Manchester United have all the components to win the big trophies again but do not have the elite manager who could help them to take the leap.

The former Palace owner pointed out that Solskjaer has no excuses for losing the Europa League final last year and feels while he might win an odd trophy like the FA Cup, Manchester United will not win the big trophies that they truly want under him.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I said last year he won’t win anything and he duly didn’t.

“I haven’t said this year that he won’t win anything, I said there is a distinct possibility that they should win something because they have all the components.

“Chelsea had all the components as well but the guy that assembled the jigsaw was Thomas Tuchel.

“Frank Lampard wasn’t utilising it as well as an experienced and elite manager would do.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had component parts for some time, you had to win that Europa League final. There is no excuse, none whatsoever for losing that final.

“I don’t care what Villarreal did or didn’t but you had to win.

“If he wins the FA Cup and gets out of the adage that he will not win anything but will he win what he should win, given the investment and structure at Man United?

“No, he wins nothing.”

Solskjaer has conceded that winning a trophy is the next big step for his team after facing disappointments in the semi-finals and finals of cup competitions.