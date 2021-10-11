Charlie Cresswell appears to have been caught saying something that appeared to refer to training under Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa while on international duty with England Under-21s.

The centre-back is among the latest crop of Leeds youth starlets to earn their Premier League debut under boss Bielsa.

Having been left severely shorthanded in the centre-back department through injury and suspension, Bielsa asked Cresswell to step up and partner Liam Cooper in the heart of defence, and he caught the eye with an impressive display in a 2-1 loss top West Ham United last month.

The 19-year-old was welcomed with more good news earlier this month as England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley called him up for their European Championship qualifiers in the ongoing international break.

Cresswell was caught on camera speaking to James Garner and Angel Gomes about what appeared to be something related to training at Leeds under Bielsa.

In a behind the scenes training video on England YouTube channel, Cresswell said: “He got it put into the training ground.”

The Argentine has revolutionised the way Leeds approach football from data analysis to training and he has been a driving force in improving Thorp Arch into a modern training facility, which has helped a lot of young players raise their game, including Cresswell.

The defender will be hoping that he will be able to make his international debut at Under-21s level soon having made his Premier League bow for Leeds.