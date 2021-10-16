Fixture: Brentford vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s London derby against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Blues have so far picked up 16 points from their opening seven Premier League games and sit two points off league leaders Liverpool.

Victory for Chelsea today would move them back to the top of the table, but they must make do without defender Antonio Rudiger, who has a back problem.

Christian Pulisic is also unavailable due to an ankle issue, while Hakim Ziyech is still out.

Edouard Mendy is in goal for Chelsea, while in defence Tuchel goes with Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Andreas Christensen as the three. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell are wing-backs.

In midfield, the Chelsea manager picks Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are the goal threats.

If Tuchel needs to make any changes then he has options on the bench, including Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Brentford

Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell, Lukaku, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount