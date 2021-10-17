Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is of the opinion that strength is a key area of any modern-day Premier League midfield and is surprised that the Whites did not plug that gap in the summer.

Leeds slumped to a fourth defeat in eight Premier League matches over the weekend against Southampton and they were missing the presence of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Their only two signings in the summer for the first team were Junior Firpo and Daniel James, with no reinforcements brought in midfield.

Walton is astonished that the Whites did not sign more players in the summer transfer window, clarifying that he does not want the club to splash the cash around but to make smart signings like Raphinha.

The ex-Leeds star thinks that a big part of any Premier League midfield is the power it boasts and the Whites are currently lacking in that department.

“I was very, very surprised that we didn’t [sign more in the summer] and I am not saying go and splash £40m, £50m”, Walton said post-match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’ve shown that we can recruit well for not spending lots of money, if you look at Raphinha.

“But how we haven’t or why we didn’t recruit, or maybe we tried and we failed.

“How we haven’t recruited more power in midfield.

“We’ve got little technicians.

“You need power in the Premier League now.

“Look at the midfielders in all the top teams, they’ve got power, they get around the midfield and compete.”

After finishing a strong ninth in the previous Premier League campaign, the Whites could be in for a relegation scrap this time out and it remains to be seen whether they reinforce the squad in the winter transfer window.