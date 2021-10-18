 

Mina featured in three games for Colombia over the international break and it was deemed too risky to then throw him into Sunday’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United at Goodison Park.

 

The centre-back was an unused substitute as Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Hammers, with Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane in the heart of defence.

 

 

Everton fan George Gallagher admits he was not a fan of Mina when he first arrived at the club, but now thinks the defender is key to the side’s entire defence.

 

For Luke, Mina must be handed a new contract to replace his current deal which expires in 2023, however Rob Vera does not think it is that straightforward as if Everton do not act soon then they may face a battle to convince him to put pen to paper.

 

 

Tom Long indicated that the decision is already out of Everton’s hands, while The Unholy Trinity thinks that if Mina had played against West Ham then the Toffees would not have lost the game.

 

Mina has featured in six Premier League games for Everton so far this season and ended up on the losing side on only one occasion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 