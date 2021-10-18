Some Everton fans have taken to social media to discuss the importance of Yerry Mina and the need for the Toffees to hand him a new contract.

Mina featured in three games for Colombia over the international break and it was deemed too risky to then throw him into Sunday’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United at Goodison Park.

The centre-back was an unused substitute as Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Hammers, with Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane in the heart of defence.

Everton fan George Gallagher admits he was not a fan of Mina when he first arrived at the club, but now thinks the defender is key to the side’s entire defence.

For Luke, Mina must be handed a new contract to replace his current deal which expires in 2023, however Rob Vera does not think it is that straightforward as if Everton do not act soon then they may face a battle to convince him to put pen to paper.

Tom Long indicated that the decision is already out of Everton’s hands, while The Unholy Trinity thinks that if Mina had played against West Ham then the Toffees would not have lost the game.

Mina has featured in six Premier League games for Everton so far this season and ended up on the losing side on only one occasion.

There will come a time sooner than expected if Mina continues to play the way he has where the question of whether Everton “decide to give” him a new contract shifts to whether or not HE can be convinced to sign a new deal w Everton. Can Everton afford to wait much longer? #EFC https://t.co/BqUHuHC5gc — Rob Vera (@TheRobVera) October 18, 2021

we simply have to give him a new contract, he’s our best centre back by far — Luke (@_luke1878_) October 18, 2021

I wasn’t a fan at first. Now he’s became probably the most integral part of our whole defence. — George Gallagher (@georgegalmusic) October 18, 2021

He’s becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet, so it’s vital we sign him to a new contract — Ryan O’Hanlon (@RyanOHanlon1) October 18, 2021

Decision will be took out the clubs hands as Mina hinted himself about a move away. Think concern is have Everton got the right people in charge to bring in a suitable/better replacement. IMO confidence did grow in recruitment with scouting Harry Souttar & Luis Diaz links #EFC https://t.co/qHIEVO1muD — Tom Long (@TLong_91) October 18, 2021