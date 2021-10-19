Ben Godfrey has stressed the need for Everton to show the resolve to bounce back from their Premier League defeat against West Ham United as having that mentality is crucial to achieving their ambitions.

Everton have had a strong start to their top flight campaign under new boss Raphael Benitez but slipped to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham at the weekend.

Saturday’s defeat was the Toffees’ first league loss at home, and only the second time they ended a top flight matchday without any points to their name this season.

Everton have ambitions to seal a European spot this season and centre-back Godfrey has insisted they will remain positive and will look to bounce back with a win in their next outing.

“But [despite the disappointing result against West Ham] we’re a positive group and we’ll stick together”, Godfrey told Everton TV.

“We want to bounce back like we’ve done many times before.”

Godfrey added that everyone at Everton has big ambitions and stressed the need to show their resolve and ability to recover from setbacks to reach the heights they are aiming for.

“It’s important to do that [show our resolve].

“When you lose games it’s important that you don’t go under for a couple of weeks because if we want to go to the places we want to go to, we can’t afford to be doing that.

“You have to learn from it, put it to one side and then go again.

“We’ve got big ambitions. Everyone here has – from the fans to the players and staff.

“That’s the mentality we have to have.”

The Merseyside giants will return to Premier League action at the weekend against a struggling Watford at Goodison Park.