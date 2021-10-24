Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Everton manager Rafael Benitez that he cannot afford another bad result as it might make the Goodison Park faithful turn against him.

After a strong start to the season, amassing 14 points in seven games and being only two points behind the league leaders, the Toffees’ form has petered out as they have lost two consecutive games, both at home.

A 1-0 reverse against West Ham United last weekend was followed up with a 5-2 drubbing against Watford, in what was Claudio Ranieri’s second game in charge of the Hornets.

Agbonlahor thinks that the honeymoon phase after the initial appointment of Benitez is well and truly over.

The ex-Premier League star thinks that Benitez can ill-afford another bad showing at home as the Evertonians will turn on him and thus he is under a lot of pressure.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “He sort of won over the Everton fans a little bit by the start of the season didn’t he, Benitez?

“I mean a lot of them weren’t happy with him being appointed and I think it’s right, the honeymoon period is over.

“Another one of those results at home and you’ve seen how that Everton crowd can turn at Goodison Park.

“And they’ll be thinking ‘hang on a second, is he the right appointment for the job?’

“So I think Benitez is under a lot of pressure.”

Being a successful Liverpool manager, there was already discord among the Toffees supporters’ at Benitez’s appointment and if results drift in the same direction as recent showings, the Spaniard could come under more fire.