Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s life is being complicated at Manchester United by a squad full of big ego players.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool crushed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League to pile more pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester United are continuing to back Solskjaer, but it remains to be seen for how much longer the Red Devils will keep faith with the Norwegian.

For Whelan, Solskjaer is having his life made more difficult by a dressing room full of big egos.

The former Liverpool midfielder pointed towards Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba as players with big egos, while insisting that some players simply do not want to play for Solskjaer.

“There’s a lot of big heads there now isn’t there? Ronaldo’s there, Fernandes, Cavani, Pogba”, Whelan said on LFC TV post match.

“There’s too many egos and some of them are on the bench and they just don’t want to go on to play.

“And the ones that were on the pitch were just woeful today.”

Manchester United have one more fixture left in October, with a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Nuno’s Spurs, who went down to defeat at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.