The Premier League could be Isco’s next destination, with Everton and Leicester City both keenly tracking the Real Madrid midfielder.

Isco has been tipped for a potential departure from Real Madrid when the January transfer window opens and the Spaniard has played just 166 minutes of football for Los Blancos this term.

Italian giants Juventus have been mooted as a potential destination for Isco, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Premier League could be the midfielder’s next move.

It is claimed that both Everton and Leicester are keenly tracking the situation around the 29-year-old.

Everton are expected to have money to spend in the January window following the departure of James Rodriguez, while Leicester may also want to strengthen.

Isco was heavily linked with a potential move to Everton when Carlo Ancelotti was in the dugout at Goodison Park and the Spaniard also appears to be rated by his successor Rafael Benitez.

The midfielder is now into the final year of his Real Madrid contract and a transfer may be able to be completed on favourable terms.

Everton snapped up James from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 without paying a transfer fee.