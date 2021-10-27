Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

The Gers grabbed a 2-1 win at St Mirren at the weekend and boast a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with ten games played.

Steven Gerrard will not want a midweek slip-up from his men and Aberdeen arrive on the back of arresting a run of five straight league losses by edging out Hibernian 1-0 on Saturday.

Aberdeen will need to change their recent fortunes at Ibrox if they are to take anything away this evening, having lost 4-0 on both of their last two visits to the ground.

Gerrard has Jon McLaughlin between the sticks, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are the full-backs. In central defence, Rangers pair up Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun.

In the middle of the park, Gerrard goes with Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo, while further forward he selects Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss needs to make changes at any point tonight then he has a host of options on the bench, including Fashion Sakala and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Roofe, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McGregor, Simpson, Patterson, Davis, Arfield, Wright, Sakala