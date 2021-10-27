Fixture: Preston North End vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Championship side Preston North End in the fourth round of the EFL Cup this evening.

The Reds crushed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes for the trip to Preston.

Preston are struggling in 19th in the Championship table, but have not lost a game at Deepdale since the opening day of the season.

Klopp hands Adrian a run-out in goal tonight, while at the back he picks Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Klopp looks towards Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, while Harvey Blair, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi lead the attacking charge.

If the Liverpool boss wants to make changes to his team during the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench, including Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool last met Preston in the FA Cup in 2009, when they ran out 2-0 winners at Deepdale thanks to goals from Albert Riera and Fernando Torres.

Liverpool Team vs Preston North End

Adrian, Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Blair, Minamino, Origi

Substitutes: Hughes, Pitaluga, Konate, Firmino, Jota, Dixon-Bonner, Phillips, Beck, Bradley