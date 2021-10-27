Nuno thinks Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup fourth round tie against Burnley this evening is a good opportunity for his side to improve and also make progress in a competition they feel is important.

The Lilywhites are locking horns with Sean Dyche’s men at Turf Moor tonight for a spot in the last eight of the EFL Cup.

Tottenham lost 1-0 at West Ham at the weekend and Nuno is keen for his side to use the game as an opportunity to improve, as well as make progress.

Nuno has urged his Tottenham side to treat the cup tie like a final and expect a tough encounter.

“It’s going to be a tough match like we expect”, Nuno told his club’s official website.

“Because Burnley is a good team but it’s a good chance for us to improve, knowing that the Carabao Cup is an important competition for us.

“We have to go game-by-game and then this game is a final.

“It’s a chance for us to improve our game, to compete well knowing that we have to manage some situations.”

Nuno admits that there are players in his squad that need minutes and deserve that, but with the need being to build a competitive playing eleven, the situation has to be managed accordingly.

“We have players who need minutes, who deserve minutes, but it’s up to us to manage the situation of the players because what we want is to build a competitive team.

“Focusing only on the match tomorrow, we’re going to face a tough opponent, we know their characteristics – they are very physical, set pieces, aggressive – but at the same time I think we are improving our game.

“The possession has been much better, the dynamics have been much better but they are details that we only can achieve during the competition

“So that’s why I tell you it’s very important for us to improve in the match, doing the things that we want, the things that we prepare and putting it on the pitch.”

Tottenham beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last round to book a place in the last 16, but they are under pressure having lost their last two games on the bounce.