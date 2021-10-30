Celtic legend Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s gamble on signing Tottenham Hotspur loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers is paying dividends.

Carter-Vickers is on loan to the Hoops for the duration of the season and he has played every minute of the Scottish Premiership season so far.

The loanee centre-back even scored to open his tally for the Hoops in the game against Hibernian in midweek in addition to a fleet of performances that have earned him plaudits.

Sutton thinks that the signing of Carter-Vickers on loan in the summer was a risk on the part of Postecoglu, but he thinks it has paid off as the centre-back seems to have all the attributes needed to succeed in Scotland.

“Carter-Vickers was signed in the last seconds of the window”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“It might have been a punt by the boss, but it’s working out.

“I saw him play for Spurs against Pacos Ferreira in the Europa League and he had a poor game, but he’s stepping up at Celtic.

“The brand of football Postecoglou adopts leaves his centre backs exposed.

““They need all the attributes of pace, reading of the game and composure on the ball to succeed and the signs are Carter-Vickers has them.”

The Bhoys legend thinks that Postecoglou has done a wonderful job with his signings in the summer and Carter-Vickers is a shining example of it.

“Recruitment, recruitment, recruitment”, added Sutton.

“It’s so important for a manager to get his signings right and, by and large, he’s done a cracking job in that respect.

“Carter-Vickers for a start.

“Solid and no nonsense.”

Carter-Vickers will be hoping that he continues to impress at Celtic Park as he looks to convince the Bhoys to trigger the purchase option in his loan deal.