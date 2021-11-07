Celtic loan star Kerr McInroy has explained that he has settled in at Airdrieonians really quickly and expressed his delight at being able to make an impact in the Diamonds squad.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Scottish League One club Airdrieonians on loan until January from Glasgow giants Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Since moving to Airdrieonians, McInroy has established himself as a regular starter for the Scottish third tier club, making five starts in League One so far.

The Celtic loan star also scored his first goal for the Diamonds against Peterhead in the league this weekend, helping the side to a 3-1 victory.

Reflecting on his impact in the squad, McInroy explained that he has settled in well at Airdrieonians and is delighted to be having an influence among his team-mates.

“I came in and I got to know the boys really well, spending a lot of time with them“, McInroy told dtv.

“I didn’t know any one of them before I came in either, but I have settled in really quick.

“I’m really enjoying it. All the boys are really good boys which is the main thing.“

McInroy, who has bagged two man of the match awards from five games for Airdrieonians, also explained that he is enjoying his time with the League One outfit.

“It’s definitely [going well], I’ve been really enjoying my time here“, the midfielder said.

“Obviously, that’s the second man of the match here, so I’m really happy with it.“

McInroy will be hopeful of continuing as an important player for Airdrieonians until his loan contract with the club comes to an end in January.