Manchester United are yet to identify an obvious replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 48-year-old’s position at Manchester United remains precarious following another abject home defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

With the season in an international break, there are suggestions that the club could take action and sack the Norwegian before their next assignment against Watford in less than two weeks’ time.

Solskjaer’s job is in jeopardy and Manchester United are under no illusions that the results and performances over the last month or so have not been good enough.

However, it has been claimed that the Manchester United board still do not have an obvious replacement in sight.

There are suggestions that some at Manchester United feel that the Norwegian’s position is untenable despite their willingness to back him during this tough period.

Some sections believe at some point this season Solskjaer could be sacked but they are not prepared to act just yet.

Manchester United do not want to show Solskjaer the door without lining up a replacement and therefore for the moment, they remain reluctant.

It remains to be seen whether the club decide to act in the coming days if they can identify an obvious replacement.