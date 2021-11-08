New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has insisted that getting Newcastle United linked star Ousmane Dembele signed up on a new contract is a priority for the club.

Dembele is in the final seven months of his contract and so far there is no agreement over a new deal between the player and Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have softened their stance of sending him to the stands if he does not sign a new deal and are now in constant touch with the Frenchman and his representatives to agree on fresh terms.

Newcastle have reportedly been in talks with the winger over taking him to England on a free transfer next summer, but Barcelona remain hopeful that a new deal will be agreed.

Xavi praised Dembele and insisted that he has the potential be to the best player in his position.

He also stressed that Barcelona are looking at Dembele’s potential renewal as one of their priorities.

The Barcelona coach said in a press conference: “Dembele in his position, when working properly, can be the best player in the world.

“His renewal is a priority.”

The Frenchman’s time at Barcelona has been dogged by injuries but the club still do not want to lose him for nothing next summer.