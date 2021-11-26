Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that Ralf Rangnick will be incredible for Manchester United and their football will be vastly different from anything they have played in recent years.

Rangnick has agreed on a deal to become the interim manager at Manchester United for the rest of the season and will take charge of the club next week.

The German is also expected to play a role in identifying their next permanent manager and will provide his input into their long term vision as a consultant following the end of the campaign.

Rangnick handpicked Nagelsmann to coach RB Leipzig a few years ago and the current Bayern Munich boss is delighted to see his former mentor at a club of Manchester United’s stature.

He is certain that the 63-year-old will make his mark on Manchester United and stressed that the football they will play will be different from anything their fans have experienced in recent years.

Nagelsmann said in a press conference: “I think it’s cool. I even texted him, ‘cool’.

“I am happy for him, I like him very much.

“He will be incredible for Manchester United, for the entire club simply because of his power, the way he will play football, which will be completely different from what has happened in recent years.”

Rangnick is expected to be in the dugout when Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford next Thursday.