Former Bundesliga and Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned incoming Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick that he could lose a war with Cristiano Ronaldo.

German tactician Rangnick is taking charge at Old Trafford as the club’s interim manager and will look to guide the Red Devils through until the end of the season.

It has been speculated that Ronaldo may be surplus to requirements for Rangnick due to his lack of pressing and the attacker started on the bench in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Fjortoft does not think caretaker manager Michael Carrick was influenced by Rangnick against Chelsea and he does not feel the German will go to war with Ronaldo.

The former Bundesliga man though warned Rangnick that it would be a war he would likely lose.

“I don’t think [Carrick] put C Ronaldo on the [pitch] after an order from Rangnick”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t think Rangnick will start a war with Team C Ronaldo.

“Without speculating on what’s right or wrong for the incoming manager…I think he could lose a war like that.”

Ronaldo was introduced off the bench at Stamford Bridge in the 64th minute, replacing Jadon Sancho.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo, who arrived from Juventus in the summer, will start when Rangnick takes charge of his first game.