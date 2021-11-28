Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Aberdeen at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The match marks the return of Celtic legend Scott Brown to Celtic Park, with the midfielder having ended his Bhoys stint in the summer and joined Aberdeen.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were in Europa League action on Thursday evening and suffered a 3-2 defeat in Germany at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic though remain unbeaten at home in domestic competition and will start as favourites to beat an Aberdeen side who have lost their last two games on the bounce, against Motherwell and Dundee United.

Postecoglou has Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he selects Anthony Ralston and Josip Juranovic as full-backs, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh in the centre.

In midfield, the Celtic boss picks James McCarthy and Callum McGregor to run the show, while Leil Abada, David Turnbull and Jota support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou can look to his bench if he wants to make changes, where he has options that include James Forrest and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs Aberdeen

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic, McCarthy, McGregor, Abada, Turnbull, Jota, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Ajeti, Soro, Johnston, Forrest, Montgomery