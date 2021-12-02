Tottenham Hotspur will dip into the January transfer window to snap up a central defender, according to The Athletic.

Spurs were recently rocked by an injury to summer arrival Cristian Romero and the defender could be sidelined until February.

Boss Antonio Conte is keen to be active in the January window, which will present the Italian with his first opportunity to start to reshape the squad.

And with Romero out injured, Tottenham will look to snap up a centre-back to add to their defensive options.

It is unclear who is on Spurs’ shortlist of targets, but football managing director Fabio Paratici is likely to already be planning for the forthcoming transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with a host of players and did deals in Paratici’s native Italy last summer.

Conte also knows the Italian league well and swooping for a Serie A performer could be something Tottenham consider.

Romero has impressed since joining Tottenham on an initial loan from Atalanta in the summer and is expected to sign for the club permanently next summer.