Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has admitted he has players in his dressing room who want an FA Cup third round draw against Everton as they feel they could beat the Toffees.

Everton are on a dire run of form under manager Rafael Benitez and suffered further pain on Wednesday night when Liverpool visited Goodison Park and ran out 4-1 winners.

Barton’s Bristol Rovers edged out Sutton United 2-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday to put themselves in the hat for the third round draw, with the Premier League’s big boys due to enter at that stage.

Opinions are split in the Gas dressing room over who they want in the third round, but Barton admits that some want Everton and think they could beat them.

“We’ve got a lot of scousers in there so they want Liverpool”, he told reporters after the game.

“And the same Liverpudlians want us to get Everton because they think we might beat them at the minute.

“So there’s a bit of stick going into us from the derby defeat for Everton on Wednesday, which has been tough as a blue.”

Barton admits that Everton’s form, combined with Liverpool’s displays at present, are making it hard for him to keep his eldest son from turning to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“I’ve got a little lad, who’s nine and trying to support Liverpool, asking me in the first half ‘Dad, can I just support Liverpool?’

“He’s my eldest son, my son and heir, and he’s trying to turn to the red side.

“I can’t blame him, if I’m honest, but I’ve managed to do a job on him so far, but if Everton carry on in the manner they are I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to keep him on the right side of the tracks.”

Bristol Rovers currently sit in 16th spot in the League Two standings and Everton, despite their poor form, would start as favourites to progress if they draw the Gas.