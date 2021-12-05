Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to strugglers Norwich City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Canaries have been boosted by the arrival of new manager Dean Smith and are unbeaten in their last four games, winning twice, however they sit bottom of the league table following Newcastle United’s win on Saturday.

The two teams last met at Tottenham in a league match in January 2020, with Spurs grabbing a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Dele Alli and Heung-Son Min.

Spurs continue to be without the injured Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Boss Antonio Conte picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while he selects a back three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies, with Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch Conte goes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if needed, including Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Rodon, Doherty, Sessengon, Winks, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Scarlett