Newcastle United are preparing to slap in a bid for Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici with the winter transfer window set to open at the weekend, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The north east side are currently struggling in second from bottom in the Premier League and have a tough battle on their hands to avoid relegation this season.

The new Magpies owners are determined to help the team maintain their top flight status and will make funds available to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad in the upcoming window.

The Tyneside giants are linked with a number of players across the world ahead of the winter window opening and could look to strengthen several different positions, including midfield.

And according to Turkish daily Sabah, Newcastle are gearing up to launch a bid for Lille star Yazici.

The 24-year-old has only made five Ligue 1 starts for Lille so far this season and is keen on leaving the club next month in a bid to get more game time.

Newcastle have identified the Turkey international as a potential addition to their squad as they look for a better second half to their top flight campaign and want him at St James’ Park.

In addition to Newcastle, Yazici is also attracting interest from his homeland in the shape of Galatasaray.