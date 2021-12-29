Arsenal are claimed to be the hottest track for Juventus midfielder Arthur, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, as the Brazilian’s agent works on a new destination for his client.

Juventus are looking to balance the books and could offload a number of players in the January transfer window, with Arthur a candidate for the exit door.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agent is trying to find an acceptable destination.

It is claimed that it is Arsenal that represent the hottest track for the midfielder at present.

The Gunners could offload a midfielder in the shape of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma.

And that could create a slot for Arthur to take up, with the 25-year-old keen for regular game time during the second half of the campaign.

The former Barcelona man has failed to win over Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and a change of scenery is now on the agenda.

Newcastle have also been floated as an option, but whether the player would want to walk into a relegation battle is unclear.

Arthur, who joined Juventus in the summer of 2020, is under contract in Turin until 2025.