Aston Villa are keen on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as Steven Gerrard looks to continue to strengthen his squad, according to Sky Sports.

Villa have just made a splash in the transfer window by snapping up former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Coutinho has joined the Villa Park outfit on an initial loan deal until the end of the season and Aston Villa can sign him permanently in the summer for a fee of £33m.

The club are still active in this month’s transfer window though and have their eye on Brighton midfielder Bissouma.

Bissouma is in the final 18 months of his contract on the south coast and his performances have in the Premier League have attracted links with a host of clubs.

Now Aston Villa are keen on the player, but they may face a battle to take him from Brighton this month.

Bissouma is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, due to start on Sunday, where he will turn out for Mali.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa will test Brighton’s resolve to keep Bissouma by slapping in a bid before the window slams shut.