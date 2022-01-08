AC Milan have been in touch with Tottenham Hotspur to ask about loaning defender Japhet Tanganga, but the two clubs are not on the same page.

The Rossoneri want to bolster their defensive options during the course of this month’s transfer window and are keen on Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

They are also looking elsewhere and Tottenham defender Tanganga is firmly on the club’s radar as an attractive target.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan have been in touch with Tottenham to ask about loaning Tanganga this month.

However, it is claimed that Tottenham do not want to loan Tanganga and would prefer to sell him, with an asking price of €25m slapped on his head.

It is unclear if AC Milan will try to come up with a proposal which can satisfy Spurs, or switch their attentions elsewhere.

Tanganga, 22, has made 15 appearances for Tottenham so far this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred other defensive options ahead of Tanganga in recent weeks, but the club are tipped to be looking to sign a centre-back rather than weaken themselves in that position.