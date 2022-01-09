Celtic are close to signing Australia midfielder Riley McGree from Charlotte FC in a deal which will cost the Bhoys just under £3m initially, according to The Athletic.

Ange Postecoglou is moving quickly to continue to add to his squad during this month’s transfer window and wants countryman McGree at Celtic Park.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder spent 18 months on loan at Birmingham City in the English Championship after joining Charlotte and clocked a total of 30 appearances, scoring three goals.

He is now heading back to the British Isles and Charlotte have agreed to sell him to Celtic for just under £3m, it has been claimed in America.

Add-ons will be included in the deal and the fee could rise by a further £1m to £2m, depending upon how McGree does during his time at Celtic.

McGree will depart Charlotte not having played for the club.

The midfielder also counts Belgian giants Club Brugge amongst his former clubs, though he was loaned out during that stint to Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City.

Now McGree, who has won seven caps for Australia, will look to quickly hit the ground running in Scotland at Celtic.