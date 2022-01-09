Newcastle United have launched dozens of enquiries and made a raft of background checks on potential signings as they aim to make sure they strengthen enough in this month’s transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are desperate to add to the signing of Kieran Trippier, which they recently clinched, and have slapped in bids for Lille defender Sven Botman and Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

They want, as an ideal number, six fresh faces at least through the door before the window slams shut at the end of the month and their transfer work is intense.

Newcastle have put in dozens of enquiries about players so far, along with carrying out extensive background checks into potential signings.

The club are aware of the need to have their irons in as many fires as possible as they look to make sure they are not left disappointed on the transfer front.

Trippier made his debut for Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday, but the Magpies were knocked out at home by League One side Cambridge United.

They are now heading full steam towards a crunch clash against Watford at St James’ Park next weekend, before they then play their final match of January, away at Leeds United.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will have any more fresh faces through the door when they play Watford.