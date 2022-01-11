Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has put the onus on the club to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

The north London club are sixth in the Premier League standings but have two games in hand over Arsenal and West Ham, who are above them in the league table.

Tottenham are firmly in the race to finish in the Premier League top-four, but Conte has been insisting on the importance of the January transfer window for the club’s season.

The Italian recently spoke with the club hierarchy about the prospect of bringing in new players in the winter transfer window.

The Tottenham boss claimed that he gave his honest opinion to the club and stressed the importance of the window.

He conceded that it is now up to the club whether they can strengthen his squad this month.

Asked about the winter window, the Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation.

“I think this is the most important thing, then the club have to decide the best way to go.”

It remains to be seen whether Fabio Paratici can deliver the players Conte wants in the middle of the season.