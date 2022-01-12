Reims are prepared to cash in on Newcastle United, West Ham and Leicester City target Hugo Ekitike this month or in the summer, in order to score a major cash injection.

The 19-year-old striker’s future at Reims has come under the scanner due to serious interest from at least three clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle are claimed to have identified him as a potential target and there is talk of the club wanting to pay a €36m fee to sign him this month.

But Reims have only been contacted by an intermediary on behalf of Newcastle and the club are yet to receive any official bid for him.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Reims are very much keen to sell Ekitike for a big fee this month or in the summer.

They are in need of a cash injection and are looking at selling the teenager for a big fee as a way to bring in some money for their coffers.

But for the moment, they do not have an offer on their table despite big claims of Newcastle wanting to sign him.

West Ham and Leicester have also been tracking Ekitike but they are also yet to make any concrete move for him.