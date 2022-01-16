Marco Silva would not be prepared to leave Fulham to return to Everton, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Everton are launching their search for a new manager after choosing to sack former Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez and the Spaniard leaves the club sitting 16th in the Premier League table.

A host of managers have already been linked with the post at Goodison Park, including Portuguese tactician Silva.

Everton sacked Silva in December 2019 and he took charge of 60 games at the club, winning 24, drawing 12 and losing 24.

Silva is now in charge at Fulham and has the Craven Cottage outfit sitting top of the Championship table and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

And he would be unwilling to leave Fulham to return to Everton.

Everton have made no approach to Silva, but if they did so the Portuguese would reject it.

Fulham boast a two-point lead at the top of the Championship and have a game in hand on second placed Bournemouth and third placed Blackburn Rovers.