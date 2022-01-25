Italy coach Roberto Mancini will be an option for the Manchester United manager’s role in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are set to start the process of identifying and hiring their next permanent manager in the next few weeks, with a shortlist already prepared.

Ralf Rangnick will be in his role until the summer and is expected to play a role in hiring the next man in charge at Old Trafford as well.

Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are the four names on Manchester United’s radar.

But it has been claimed that at least one more name could also be in the role for the Manchester United manager’s job.

Current Italy boss Mancini is expected to emerge as an option for Manchester United in the summer.

The Italian has a history with Manchester City and sparked off their era of success by winning the Premier League title in 2012.

There is still no contact between Manchester United and Mancini and he is focused on securing World Cup qualification for the Azzurri.

However, if Italy do not qualify for the World Cup via the playoffs, he could be free to return to club management.