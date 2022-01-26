Liverpool are studying the possibility of making an offer to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala on a free transfer in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Dybala is out of contract at the end of the season but there is still not any agreement over a new deal with the Serie A giants.

Juventus want to keep the player but their offer of a new deal has not impressed the Argentine, who wants better terms.

The Italian giants are expected to hold more meetings with his representatives, but the 28-year-old is attracting some serious interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Dybala’s contractual situation ahead of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a forward at the end of the season and Dybala has emerged as a plausible target.

The Reds are studying the potential to get their hands on the Argentine on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Dybala and his representatives will meet Juventus again to discuss a new contract.

It has been claimed that staying at Juventus is still the Argentine’s priority at the end of the season.