West Ham United will not be signing Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa before the transfer window closes, according to French radio station RMC.

Kurzawa is surplus to requirements at PSG and has been linked with a host of clubs in recent days, ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Barcelona were looking at Kurzawa as part of a swap deal for Ousmane Dembele, but PSG only wanted to shed an attacking player if Dembele was to come in.

Lille and Bordeaux looked at a six-month loan, but PSG’s demands for Kurzawa were too high.

West Ham were an option for the defender, however it is suggested that Arthur Masuaku would have needed to depart for the switch to happen.

While Kurzawa will not leave PSG tonight, he could still be on the move soon.

Transfer windows remain open in Turkey and the MLS, and both leagues could represent a possible destination for Kurzawa to head to.

PSG captured Kurzawa from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015, but the 29-year-old looks set to end his Parc des Princes adventure sooner rather than later.