Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley has backed Celtic to beat Bodo/Glimt and move into the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Celtic have been in terrific form over the last few months with Ange Postecoglou getting the best out of his players through attacking football.

They are back at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will be in European action tonight when they take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League at Parkhead.

Celtic have struggled in Europe recently but Bartley completely expects the Glasgow giants to take care of business against their Norwegian opponents.

The Livingston star insisted that he has watched a bit of Bodo/Glimt recently and he is not expecting Celtic to face any problems in dispatching them in the European tie.

Bartley said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I expect Celtic to win their game.

“I have watched a bit of Bodo/Glimt without being disrespectful to them. A few of their players went to Hibs so we watched a bit of them.

“Of course, we played Hibs recently and we saw the players in action and I think Celtic will win that one definitely.”

Celtic will hope to make further progress in Europe and improve their performances in continental football this season.