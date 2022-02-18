Sam Allardyce has hailed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for the way he has handled senior players that have not been pulling their weight, making it clear that there are standards at the club that all his charges need to adhere to when it comes to discipline.

Since taking over at the Emirates Stadium in the December 2019, Arteta has been working diligently to raise the standards at the club across all fronts.

The Gunners boss played a key role in the exit of former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was initially stripped of his captaincy before being allowed to leave in the January transfer window owing to disciplinary issues.

Veteran manager Allardyce has hailed Arteta for the way he has been dealing with senior players that have not been pulling their weight at the north London giants when it comes to discipline.

The 67-year-old added that Arteta handled Aubameyang’s situation magnificently well, and made it clear to his squad that all players irrespective of their seniority are required to adhere to the disciplinary standards at the club.

“He’s had a lot of big, senior players who haven’t been pulling their weight, and personally I think he’s dealt with those situations very well”, Allardyce said, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of its 5-A-Side bet on West Ham v Newcastle.

“[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, in particular, was the most recent example.

“That incident showed everyone at the football club that it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter how big you think you are – if you’ve been honoured with the captain’s armband for a club like Arsenal, to disrespect that, to disrespect the manager, and to disrespect Arsenal Football Club, I can’t sympathise with how Arteta deals with you.

“He dealt with that magnificently well, because it shows the rest of the team that there’s a certain level of expectation when it comes to discipline, and if you’re not going to adhere to that, you’re gone.”

Arsenal are currently chasing a top four spot in the Premier League this season and will return to action at the weekend when they host Brentford.