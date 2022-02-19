Celtic legend Chris Sutton is of the view that the Hoops’ defence cannot keep up with teams on the European stage and need further reinforcements.

While the Celts have by far the best defensive record in the league this season, they have struggled in Europe, conceding two goals or more in five of their six Europa League group stage games.

The Hoops’ defensive woes continued as they let in three goals in the first leg of the knockout playoffs against Bodo/Glimt to give themselves a tough test if they are to go further in the Europa Conference League.

Sutton believes that the Hoops’ fantastic defensive record in the Scottish Premiership is due to the level of the league and the defence crumbles on the European stage.

The Hoops legend believes that the defence needs boosting as their performance against the Norwegian club was testament to the problems at the back, especially in the left-back area.

“My old team has been able to build a solid defensive record in the domestic game because they are not being tested against better talents”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“However, on the continent, they are still shown up.

“No side lost more goals than Celtic in the group stage of the Europa League and the problems haven’t just disappeared.

“The backline needs to be boosted.

“I’m not trying to pick on an individual, but I have said for a long time that left-back is an area which needs addressed and Greg Taylor was given a torrid time against Bodo/Glimt.

“The ease in which he was passed for the away team’s second goal was worrying.

“But it’s not just one man.

“They didn’t defend properly as a unit.”

Counting the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, the Hoops have conceded 22 goals in all this season in the continental competitions and manager Ange Postecoglou will be looking for more solidity at the back as they try to score a comeback win against the Norwegian outfit.