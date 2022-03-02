Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has stated he does not care about what Rangers do, after both clubs picked up three points in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Glasgow rivals are battling for the Scottish Premiership title and Celtic boast a three-point lead at the top of the pile, with the situation unchanged after Postecoglou’s men beat St Mirren 2-0 and Rangers edged out St Johnstone 1-0.

Postecoglou was unaware of Rangers’ result post match and when asked insisted that he does not care what the Gers do.

The Celtic boss is clear that his team need to focus on their own results and winning games, rather than thinking about their rivals.

“I don’t care. It makes no difference to us”, Postecoglou told BBC Sportsound.

“What’s important is if we are winning games then we are in good shape.”

Postecoglou feels that his side dominated against St Mirren and did what they needed to do to break through a stubborn opposition defence.

“We dominated the ball and it’s hard when the opposition sits so deep.

“I thought we were solid, we stayed composed and did what we had to do to wear down the opposition.

“It’s how most teams set up against us and the important thing for us was not to get sidetracked by any anxiety.

“We’ve been unbelievable at home this year, the way we’ve controlled games.”

Celtic will next travel to play Livingston, while Rangers are due to play host to Aberdeen.