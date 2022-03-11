West Ham United are interested in a swoop for KV Mechelen shot-stopper Gaetan Coucke, although they do face competition for his signature.

The Hammers are chasing a Champions League spot in the Premier League and are also alive in the Europa League this season.

But West Ham were unable to bolster their squad with any new signings in the January transfer window and the pressure will be on in the summer.

The Londoners are already looking towards the forthcoming summer window and are in the process of identifying potential candidates to add to their ranks.

And according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, West Ham are keen on a move for KV Mechelen shot-stopper Coucke.

But the 23-year-old plays an instrumental role at the Belgian outfit and they are planning to hand him a new deal at the club as they do not want to lose him.

Moreover, even if West Ham decide to swoop for Coucke in the summer, they are likely to face competition for his signature as French side Reims and Serie A outfit Torino are also keen on snapping him up.

As it stands Coucke is in the final 18-months of his contract at KV Mechelen and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will pounce on him when the window swings open in the summer.