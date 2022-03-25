David Moyes feels that he is likely better equipped to become the Manchester United manager now than when he got the opportunity in 2013.

Moyes has rekindled his managerial career since he took charge of West Ham for a second time in 2019, where he has turned them into top six challengers in the Premier League.

West Ham have also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time in their history and they are again expected to play in Europe next season as well.

The Scot’s failure at Manchester United pushed back his career by a few years and he accepted that he just did not win enough games to warrant the time he needed to succeed at Old Trafford.

However, Moyes conceded that in 2022 he is now better equipped to be the Manchester United manager than when he got the chance almost a decade ago.

He stressed that he would be able to handle those big players better now, but admitted that once he failed at a big club, it was natural that he would have to prove himself again somewhere else.

“Probably”, Moyes told The Athletic, when asked if he is better equipped to be the Manchester United manager now.

“I feel my level with the players would be better now as well.

“It wasn’t to be.

“The biggest thing is that when you get the opportunity to take these jobs, you’ve got to be able to take it. And I wasn’t.

“The big job I got, it didn’t work and I didn’t do well enough in it, so it sort of knocked me back down and I had to try find another way of climbing the ladder and getting back up to the level where I can be competing against the best — the elite managers, the best teams in Europe — and trying to show what I can do.”

Manchester United are working to bring in a new manager but Moyes is not on their radar despite his impressive work at West Ham.