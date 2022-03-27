Celtic legend Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is not Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s competition for Manager of the Year, as he says Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is.

Postecoglou has already one trophy under his belt as Celtic boss this season and he is going for a treble, after a season in which the Hoops finished a distant second to Rangers in the league and won only one match combined in both domestic cups.

Campbell’s Arbroath are also in a title race, in the Scottish Championship, as they are making an effort to gain promotion to the first tier, all while only having part-time status.

Sutton does not see Van Bronckhorst as being a competitor to Postecoglou in the Manager of the Year race as he thinks the Gers were ahead of the Hoops before the season started and does not believe in their chances of winning the Europa League.

“Winning the Europa League would be an incredible effort [for Rangers]”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“That would be a game changer, but, as well as they have done to reach the last eight, I can’t see it.

“Don’t get me wrong.

“I like Gio Van Bronckhorst.

“He was a good mate of Henrik Larsson’s when we were all in Glasgow together playing and he’s a good guy.

“However, having been so far ahead last term, this season should have been an open goal for Rangers.

“Postecoglou took over Del Trotter’s three-wheeler while van Bronckhorst was grabbing hold of a Lamborghini.”

The manager Sutton does think will challenge Postecoglou is Campbell, as the Hoops legend thinks the Arbroath boss has done incredibly well to have a part-time outfit challenging for promotion.

“If there’s one guy who can rip the crown away from Postecoglou, it would be Dick Campbell”, Sutton added.

“What he has done at Arbroath this season is absolutely superb.

“To have a part-time team maintain their status in the Championship is a big enough deal.

“To have them fighting for the title with just a handful of games remaining and having the dream of reaching the top flight still alive at this stage is an incredible effort.”

Previously a Scottish Championship boss won the Manager of the Year award in the 2017/18 season when Jack Ross guided St. Mirren to promotion, while a Celts boss last won it in the campaign prior to that.